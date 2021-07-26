Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dave poised to top charts with We’re All Alone In This Together

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 6:03 pm
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Grime star Dave is on course to top the album charts with his new offering We’re All Alone In This Together outperforming the rest of the top five combined.

In the first three days of its release, the British rapper’s second LP has racked up the most physical sales, downloads and streaming-equivalent albums of the week so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

It has already surpassed the week one sales total of its predecessor Psychodrama, and is poised to post one of 2021’s biggest opening weeks to date by the time the official charts are announced on Friday.

The record has outperformed the rest of the top five albums combined, as Anne-Marie’s second album Therapy heads for number two, while Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour drops to three and Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Imagined, a remix album of alternative takes and collaborative versions of songs from his Number 1 album McCartney III, enters at four.

YouTube star KSI, who topped the charts last week with All Over The Place, is poised to slip to five.

Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black is in line for a chart return for the first time in a decade, tipped to climb the charts to number seven, following the 10th anniversary of her death last week.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ recent album Plastic Hearts could also re-enter the top 10 and is currently at number nine following its release on vinyl.

