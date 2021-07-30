Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dave secures chart success with second album We’re All Alone In This Together

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 6:04 pm
Dave with the Brit Award for best British album (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave has claimed his second number one album after We’re All Alone In This Together debuted at the top of the UK albums chart.

The grime star, real name David Omoregie, earned the biggest opening week of 2021 so far with 74,000 chart sales, comfortably beating Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut Sour secured 51,000 in its first week.

The 23-year-old from Streatham, south London, also claimed the biggest opening week for a hip hop/rap album in more than a decade – since Tinie Tempah’s debut Disc-Overy in October 2010.

Vinyl, CD and cassette made up 56% of the sales, while 44% were from streams, including 38.5 million plays across the album’s 12 tracks, according to the Official Charts Company.

Dave’s sophomore album has received widespread acclaim for its combination of social commentary, wordplay and sparse electronic production.

It comes after his 2019 debut Psychodrama won both the Mercury Prize and Brit Award for album of the year, topped the UK albums chart and received numerous five-star reviews.

Anne-Marie charted at number two with her second album Therapy, a personal best after her debut Speak Your Mind went to number three in 2018, while Rodrigo’s Sour took third place this week.

Anne-Marie charted at number two behind Dave (Ian West/PA)

Last week’s number one, YouTuber and rapper KSI’s All Over The Place, dropped to number four.

Meanwhile, Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black rose 29 places to number seven, its first top 10 appearance in a decade, following the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death last week.

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran enjoyed a fifth week at number one with Bad Habits, keeping Dave and Stormzy’s collaboration Clash at number two.

Little Mix also claimed their 100th week in the top 10 on the singles chart – more than any other girl group in UK chart history – after their collaboration with DJs Galantis and David Guetta, Heartbreak Anthem, rose to number seven.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “Wow. It’s amazing, and we wouldn’t have done this without you guys. You never fail to blow us away – you’re just incredible and we wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

