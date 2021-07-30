Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Annie Mac bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

By Press Association
July 30, 2021, 6:54 pm Updated: July 30, 2021, 8:21 pm
Annie Mac (Ian West/PA)
Annie Mac has presented her final BBC Radio 1 show.

The DJ, who has been working at the station for 17 years, tearfully signed off on Friday evening.

She told listeners that she knows “that I have done the right thing because it feels good, I feel at peace with everything”.

She added: “I’m not going, hopefully I will get a job on the radio at some point in the future.

“I would really like that and I’m still going to be doing other things.

“I’m looking forward to having the creative space to do new things and try new things.

“But being at Radio 1 is such a party. I’ve had such brilliant times with the other DJs over the years, I have made friends for life.”

Mac added there are more women playing “alternative music” than when she joined the station 17 years ago.

“What’s great is that now, 17 years later, there’s so many,” she added.

Mac also credited Radio 1 with enabling her to get to know her now husband Toddla T.

“I started on Radio 1 in 2004 and have done a lot of things since then in my professional life and personal life,” she said.

“One of those was getting married and becoming a mother to two children, and it was thanks to Radio 1 that I got to know my husband a little bit better.”

She said that after meeting the DJ in a nightclub “I invited him on to the show to do a bit of an interview”.

Annie Mac (Ian West/PA)

The pair were living together around a year later, she added.

Mac has previously said she is leaving the station to spend more time with her family.

Mac, 43, joined Radio 1 as an assistant producer before hosting her first show in 2004.

Clara Amfo is taking over her Future Sounds show.

Her fellow Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills praised Mac on her final day.

“Feeling emotional listening to @anniemacmanus Annie you’re the BEST get @BBCR1 on NOW,” he tweeted.

Nick Grimshaw, another Radio 1 DJ, added: “not me crying to High Contrast @anniemacmanus BBCR1 LETS DO THIS GUYS!!!! THE LAST FRIDAY WITH ANNIE.”

