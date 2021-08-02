Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Billie Eilish poised to top album charts with Happier Than Ever

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 6:02 pm
Billie Eilish poised to top album charts with Happier Than Ever (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish poised to top album charts with Happier Than Ever (Ian West/PA)

Billie Eilish looks set to secure the number one position in this week’s album charts with her second album.

As of August 2, Happier Than Ever, which was released on July 30, has secured more physical sales than the rest of the top ten combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

The album, her follow-up to her double-platinum debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, has also had the most downloads in the week so far.

Three songs from the album, the title track Happier Than Ever, Getting Older and Oxytocin, are also on track to debut in the Top 40 of the UK singles chart this week.

The album has received a positive reception from critics, including El Hunt of NME who gave the album a maximum score of five stars and hailed it as establishing Eilish as “one of her generation’s most significant pop artists”.

The 19-year-old American singer, who writes and produces her work alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, had a launch party for the album over the weekend.

A BBC One documentary titled Billie Eilish: Up Close, which discusses her whirlwind success story over the past three years with Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, was also released on Saturday evening.

Eilish’s chart debut will knock rapper Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together from its number one position the previous week, but he still maintained the position as the most-streamed album across the past weekend.

The grime star previously had the biggest opening week of 2021 so far with 74,000 chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Prince’s first posthumous album of unreleased materials since his death in 2016, Welcome 2 America, looks like it might debut into the charts in third position, which would make it his 22nd top ten UK album.

This would push Oliva Rodrigo’s debut album Sour down to number four, while Southampton rock band Creeper are set to enter at number five with their new EP, American Noir.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal