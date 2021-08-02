Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brian May’s photo of Victorian family Stonehenge trip to feature in exhibition

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 12:06 am
Brian May at Stonehenge (Gareth Iwan Jones/English Heritage/PA)
The oldest family photograph taken at Stonehenge has been found in the collection of Queen guitarist Brian May, English Heritage has said.

The 3D stereoview image was taken by photographer Henry Brooks during the 1860s and shows his family enjoying a day out at the historic landmark, the heritage organisation said.

The image will been seen in a new exhibition at Stonehenge.

Brian May’s photograph (Brian May Archive of Stereoscopy/PA)

It will be displayed at the neolithic Wiltshire monument alongside a soundtrack of May playing Queen song Who Wants To Live Forever on the piano.

May said: “I’ve been fascinated by stereo cards since I was a boy and got one in a cereal packet!

“This is a fantastic early example and exciting because it’s one of the oldest family snaps taken at Stonehenge.

“It feels even more evocative when set to music – a bit like a silent movie and we thought it would be great fun to recreate the image as a stereo view at Stonehenge and breathe new life into an old photo.”

May’s photograph will be displayed as part of the Your Stonehenge exhibition.

Flower supermoon
Stonehenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Susan Greaney, English Heritage historian, said: “We’re so excited to have Brian May involved with our exhibition at Stonehenge.

“The stones play such an important role in our collective memory and this can be seen so clearly in the long tradition of family and group photos taken at the stones and on display in the Your Stonehenge exhibition.

“These sorts of Victorian 3D images have a real vividness and depth in themselves, and this one provides a further dimension still because we know who took it.”

The exhibition will run until August 31 2022.

