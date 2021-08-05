Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lily Allen says she is ‘riding wave of terror and excitement’ in West End debut

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 9:09 pm
Lily Allen (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lily Allen has said she is “riding a wave of terror and excitement” after making her West End debut.

The singer, 36, plays the character of Jenny in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a supernatural thriller about four friends caught up in a night of high tension.

She stars in the show at the Noel Coward Theatre alongside EastEnders star Jake Wood, City Of Angels actor Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan of Silent House.

Discussing her first two shows in the production, she told the PA news agency: “I’m pretty much riding a wave of terror and excitement pretty constantly at the moment. And tiredness.”

However she said it has been a “great experience so far” and has given her a “real routine, which I’m not actually used to”.

Allen said it is a “very different experience in terms of the kind of performance that you’re giving and the relationship with the audience”, compared with what she is used to in music.

“There’s obviously a fourth wall that exists in theatre that doesn’t exist when you are doing pop concerts and you are trying to engage the audience in a completely different way,” she said.

“I have to kind of stop myself from looking out the whole time, because it’s something that I’m really used to in terms of performing to a crowd, and usually there’s an active dialogue with the audience as well.

“So I kind of have to tell myself to get back in my box.”

Cheltenham Festival 2020 – Gold Cup Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Lily Allen (Jacob King/PA)

Allen said she feels she is “using completely different muscles in my brain to the ones that I’m used to using”.

“That’s why I decided to do this, I wanted to do something completely new, I wanted to test myself and challenge myself and it certainly is turning out to be that,” she said.

“But it’s great, I honestly can’t complain, I’m really, really enjoying it and everyone else has been so generous and patient and kind with me.”

