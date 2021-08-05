Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Imperative’ Government continues to work with festival sector, says trade body

By Press Association
August 5, 2021, 10:33 pm
Festival organisers have mostly welcomed the Government-back insurance scheme (Jacob King/PA)
The Government must continue to work with music festivals as its events insurance scheme does not account for the reintroduction of social distancing rules, the boss of a festival trade body has said.

Paul Reed, CEO of the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), was pleased the Government has introduced a new £750 million insurance scheme to support the live events sector.

But he warned the insurance does not cover events that are affected by a potential reintroduction of social distancing measures which limit their capacity.

He said in a statement: “We are pleased that Government has listened, and we welcome this intervention to address the insurance market failure.

“It is positive that festival organisers will now have an option for Covid cancellation.

“The scheme doesn’t, however, cover a festival needing to reduce capacity or cancel due to social distancing restrictions being reintroduced, so it remains imperative that Government continues to work with the sector in areas such as Covid certification to try and avoid such an eventuality and ensure that organisers can plan with increased confidence for 2022.”

Greg Parmley, the chief executive of Live, which represents the interests of the live music business, also welcomed the announcement, saying he said his organisation has “been calling for since the start of the pandemic”.

“We look forward to working together over the coming weeks to determine the final shape of the policy and to ensure it can support the full return of the sector in the face of the most likely impacts of Covid.”

Phil Bowdery, chairman of the Concert Promoters Association, said that while the insurance scheme “won’t cover all our risk, this intervention will help protect the industry that we all know and love”.

“This is welcome news from DCMS. The sector has been calling out for Government to act for over a year and now we have something tangible,” he added.

The move was also welcomed by Julian Knight, chair of the DCMS Committee.

“It is really welcome that the Government has acted on a key recommendation from our inquiry into the future of UK music festivals,” he said.

“We have been calling on ministers to introduce this safety net since January.

“Though it is a shame that it has come too late for some this summer, this scheme will provide the confidence the sector needs to plan and invest in future events.”

