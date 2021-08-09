Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Stormzy and Akala among grime stars attending GRM Gala

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 10:57 pm
Grime stars including Akala attended the GRM Gala to celebrate the influence of black artists on the UK music industry (Ian West/PA)
Grime stars including Stormzy, Akala and Krept attended the GRM Gala to celebrate the influence of black artists on the UK music industry.

The event was held at the V&A Museum in London ahead of the GRM Rated Awards next month.

GRM Gala
Grime star Krept attended the GRM Gala in London (Ian West/PA)

As well as Stormzy, Akala and Krept, other stars in attendance included DJ Semtex, Tim Westwood and AJ Tracey.

The gala was curated by GRM Daily founder Post.

He said: “I was honoured to celebrate the outstanding success achieved by friends and peers at Monday’s event.”

The GRM Gala took place for the first time last year while the awards are now in their sixth year.

Nominees were announced last month.

AJ Tracey, Bugzy Malone and Fredo are among the album of the year hopefuls.

Other categories include male and female artist of the year, breakthrough and personality of the year.

The GRM Rated Awards are set to take place virtually on September 16.

