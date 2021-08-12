Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Will Young: The X Factor needs to do some soul searching

By Press Association
August 12, 2021, 10:40 am
Will Young (Ian West/PA)
Will Young has said The X Factor needs to do some “soul searching” and praised Pop Idol, the show that made him a star, for doing things “properly”.

The Leave Right Now singer shot to fame when he won the first series of the ITV talent contest in 2002, defeating rival Gareth Gates.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was very lucky Pop Idol was fairly naive actually and it was genuinely just a singing competition.

“I think it can be tricky when there’s more outside sources at play, manipulating people.

“We weren’t manipulated, we did just turn up and sing.”

Last month ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of singing show The X Factor, which last aired in 2018.

The show had come under criticism in recent years from former contestants including Jedward and Misha B, who have claimed the show mistreats participants.

Mobo Awards 2012 – Liverpool
Misha B has previously criticised the show (John Phillips/PA)

However, former winner Alexandra Burke has said she is “actually quite sad” to see it go, adding: “I did have a wonderful experience on it.”

She told The Guardian: “I had a mum in the industry so you couldn’t walk over me, not with the mother I had.

“My mum would be there and she’d be very strong.

“Not everyone has that person in their life.”

Young told Breakfast he hopes any issues that show has can be looked at saying: “I think it’s always good to have a bit of soul searching and maybe that is what X Factor needs to do.

“I’m really proud of Pop Idol because I think things were done properly.

“We didn’t have social media and people didn’t know what was going to happen.

“They didn’t go ‘Yeah I think one of these contestants might be around in 20 years time’.

“I think it’s probably a good thing and if things need to be redressed then I hope they are.”

