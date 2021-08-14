Lifestyle / Music Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation By Press Association August 14, 2021, 11:34 pm Olly Murs (Ian West/PA) Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee. Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance. He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air. (Isabel Infantes/PA) However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse. He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit. “Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Richard Gordon: Aberdeen can grasp chance at group stages of European football Ollie Robinson: Virat Kohli dismissal could give England a bit of momentum Nuno Espirito Santo plans Harry Kane chat on Monday following his Spurs return Comedian Peter Kay returns to the stage for two charity shows