Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Aphrodite statue in groundbreaking Beatles performance goes on sale

By Press Association
August 16, 2021, 12:13 am
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (PA)
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (PA)

A classical statue which featured in a historic performance by the Beatles is for sale.

The 5ft fibreglass version of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, was viewed by up to 700 million TV viewers worldwide as the Fab Four took part in Our World, the first live global satellite broadcast on June 25 1967.

The Beatles were chosen to represent the UK as John Lennon wrote All You Need Is Love just days before to reflect the event’s Summer of Love and flower power theme. The classic tune was released as a single the following month and topped the charts.

Aphrodite behind John Lennon at the Our World broadcast
Aphrodite statue behind John Lennon at the 1967 Our World global satellite broadcast (Estate of Geoff Emerick/PA)

Creative artists representing 19 countries took part in the Our World gig which was screened in 25 countries, with the Beatles performance from London’s Abbey Road Studios broadcast on the BBC.

The set was dressed with colourful balloons, flowers and streamers draped around various bits of decor as Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr perched on stools.

Among the crowd were friends of the group including Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Marianne Faithfull and Graham Nash.

Also on set behind Lennon was Aphrodite, believed to have been brought in from a prop shop.

Statue of Aphrodite in the garden of Geoff Emerick
Aphrodite statue featured in Our World broadcast went on to be kept in Geoff Emerick’s garden (Estate of Geoff Emerick/PA)

Sound engineer Geoff Emerick, who won two Grammy awards for his work with the Beatles, took the statue home with him and it went on to take pride of place in his garden in Hornsey, London, for the next 45 years.

Aphrodite was later put into storage as Emerick moved to the United States, where he later died in 2018 aged 72.

Emerick had particularly close links with Sir Paul as he was appointed to oversee the building of Apple Studios in Savile Row in 1969 and then won another Grammy for his work on the Wings LP, Band on the Run.

Geoff Emerick
Beatles sound engineer Geoff Emerick (Estate of Geoff Emerick/PA)

The statue, coated with a cement-like finish to simulate a stone appearance, will go on sale at auction in Liverpool on Saturday August 28 and is estimated to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Other prized personal items released by Emerick’s estate, including original plan documents for the conversion of Apple Studios, will feature in the sale along with Beatles memorabilia.

For further details visit beatlesauction.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal