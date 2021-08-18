Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Rapper Yungblud discusses being pansexual

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 1:25 am
Rapper Yungblud says he hopes his decision to publicly come out as pansexual encourages others to do the same (Jordan Rossi/PA)
Rapper Yungblud says he hopes his decision to publicly come out as pansexual gives encouragement to others struggling with their sexuality.

The Doncaster-born star, 24, came out as a member of the LGBT community last year.

He said he identified as pansexual, meaning he does not recognise gender as part of his attraction to others.

Yungblud
Yungblud came out as pansexual last year (Jordan Rossi/PA)

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, appeared on the cover of Hunger magazine and discussed coming out.

He said: “I was just like with it all; ‘I’m pan, you know what I’m saying?’ It doesn’t matter what genitalia you’ve got or what you identify as, if I love you, I love you and that’s it, and that’s (something) I’ve struggled with my whole life, because I didn’t know what I was.

“I couldn’t quite put a label on it, then I learned about pansexuality from magazines and the internet and I think it’s so beautiful that sexuality has really come to the forefront of my generation’s mind, that you can be beautifully yourself.

“What I want to encourage with my message is that no matter what you are, no matter how you want to express yourself, you are individual and you are beautiful just by simply existing. I wanted to make a stand so that if anyone’s out there scared to come out, they will come out.”

Yungblud is back with a new single in the form of Fleabag, a follow-up to the 2020 chart-topping album Weird!.

He said he wanted to subvert expectations with the song.

The award-winning musician, who has worked with the likes of Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, said: “With success, and whatever the f*** ‘fame’ means, comes expectation.

“I think it’s really scary to fall into people’s expectations, an artist should never become an expectation, because you’re not an expectation, that’s the definition of being an artist … I’m not gonna be the same artist that I am today as I am tomorrow.”

