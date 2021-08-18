Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Ed Sheeran sparks album speculation as he teases announcement of ‘big news’

By Press Association
August 18, 2021, 1:25 pm
Ed Sheeran (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ed Sheeran has teased fans hoping for a new album with the promise of “big news”.

The singer is at the top of the singles charts with his juggernaut hit Bad Habits, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

The track will will feature on his long-awaited fifth studio album.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x”

Fans quickly flooded the comments, speculating he would be announcing his new album.

Before the release of Bad Habits, Sheeran had been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but said it was a “Christmas present”, not a single.

His most recent album was the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

Fans have speculated the upcoming album will be called Minus (or -).

Earlier this year it was announced Sheeran was the new shirt sponsor for his local team Ipswich Town football club.

The shirts will feature mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, seemingly a reference to some of his albums.

Asked about the meaning of the logo, Sheeran said: “All will be revealed in time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal