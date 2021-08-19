Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Liam Payne song to feature in upcoming Disney film

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 8:47 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 10:59 pm
Liam Payne (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liam Payne’s new single Sunshine is to feature in the upcoming Disney film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Ahead of its release later this month, Payne will share a clip from the song on social media platform TikTok.

The animated film will be released in October.

Payne, 27, said: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear Sunshine and to see ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

“It has been a lot of fun!”

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digital device Ron.

A post on the film’s official Instagram page said: “Your end of summer jam is right around the corner.

“@LiamPayne’s new single “Sunshine” drops next Friday, August 27 and is featured in #RonsGoneWrong in theatres this October.”

The film stars Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Zach Galifianakis.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith.

Payne also voices a character in the film.

The former One Direction star shares son Bear, who was born in March 2017, with singer Cheryl.

Earlier this year, Payne, who released his first solo album in 2019, broke off his engagement to American model Maya Henry.

