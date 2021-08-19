New Liam Payne song to feature in upcoming Disney film

Liam Payne’s new single Sunshine is to feature in the upcoming Disney film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Ahead of its release later this month, Payne will share a clip from the song on social media platform TikTok.

The animated film will be released in October.

Payne, 27, said: “I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear Sunshine and to see ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’.

“It has been a lot of fun!”

Ron’s Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward schoolboy and his malfunctioning digital device Ron.

A post on the film’s official Instagram page said: “Your end of summer jam is right around the corner.

“@LiamPayne’s new single “Sunshine” drops next Friday, August 27 and is featured in #RonsGoneWrong in theatres this October.”

The film stars Olivia Colman, Rob Delaney, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Zach Galifianakis.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith.

Payne also voices a character in the film.

The former One Direction star shares son Bear, who was born in March 2017, with singer Cheryl.

Earlier this year, Payne, who released his first solo album in 2019, broke off his engagement to American model Maya Henry.