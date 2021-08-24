More than 1,000 Latitude festivalgoers test positive for Covid-19

More than 1,000 people who attended Latitude Festival last month have tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The festival, which ran from July 22 to 25, was part of the Government’s Events Research Programme attended by around 40,000 people.

Festivalgoers had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or be double vaccinated to access the site at Henham Park in Suffolk.

The festival ran from July 22 to 25 (Jacob King/PA)

However, data released by Suffolk County Council reportedly shows 1,051 people tested positive for Covid in the days after the event.

It also shows that 619 people got infected at Latitude, while 432 would have been infectious at the time of the event.

Of those, 175 were people living in the county.

Stuart Keeble, director of Suffolk Public Health, has said: “Latitude Festival was part of an event research pilot by central government, which set the parameters and Covid guidance for the event.

“We were one of many partners who helped implement Covid-security in line with Government advice.”

Festivalgoers had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or be double vaccinated (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Keeble added: “As Suffolk reopens once again and people attend busy events or attractions, it’s important that people continue to be considerate of others and wear a mask or keep their distance where appropriate.

“Covid is still circulating in the county and whilst the majority of us are double jabbed, we cannot be sure that those people around us won’t become very unwell if they catch it.”

Headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club performed at the event.

Other test events by the Government were the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley and the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield.

1,051 people tested positive for Covid in the days after the event (Jacob King/PA)

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We’ve shown that we can reintroduce mass sports and cultural events safely but it is important that people remain cautious when mixing in very crowded settings.

“So that we can keep the football season, theatres and gigs safe with full crowds this winter, I urge sport, music and culture fans to get the vaccine as this is the safest way we can get big events firing on all cylinders once more.”

It comes after health officials said they were investigating 4,700 cases of coronavirus which are suspected to be linked to the Boardmasters festival, which took place nearly two weeks ago in Cornwall.

The cases are spread across the country but around 800 are living in the county, a council official has confirmed.