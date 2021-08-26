Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yungblud reveals his excitement at return to live performance

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 9:19 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 1:43 pm
Yungblud (Matt Crossick/PA)
Yungblud says returning to live performance after lockdown is like “stepping through a mirror” to “nowhere you’ve ever been before”.

The Doncaster-born rocker, 24, has recently played his first concerts since scoring his debut number one album in December with Weird! and is due to perform at Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend.

Speaking before a performance alongside the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross, the singer, real name Dominic Harrison, voiced his excitement.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been incredible. I always describe it, to be back on stage, it’s where I truly belong.

“When you come to a Yungblud show, that’s when you really understand Yungblud. Because Yungblud isn’t me. It’s everything around it. It’s the future.

“I use this analogy, it’s like you step through a mirror and go to the other side. It’s like nowhere you’ve ever been before and I adore it.”

Yungblud said he would encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus or take other precautions before attending live shows.

He said: “Everything I radiate is you have your own choice to do what you want with your body and your head and your state of mind.

“But as I say, if you want to come into my show, you either have to be vaccinated or you have to have proof of a negative test because I don’t want anybody getting sick, I don’t want anybody getting hurt. That’s my main focus.

“Now, I’m saying I have been vaccinated. That’s my opinion. That’s my belief. But your belief is your belief and you do what you want with it.

“But I want everyone to be able to be safe, so you need to provide that you’ve had a negative PCR, negative lateral flow, natural immunity or vaccination.”

Yungblud arrives at Samsung KX in London ahead of his performance (David Parry/PA)

He added: “I would encourage people to be vaccinated, I would encourage people to be safe. This disease has brought the world to its knees and hurt and killed a lot of people.”

Yungblud suggested fans “go out, read about it, learn about it,” but added: “I would never push that on to anybody because it’s not my body.”

He performed at Samsung KX to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 devices.

