Yungblud reveals his excitement at return to live performance

Yungblud says returning to live performance after lockdown is like “stepping through a mirror” to “nowhere you’ve ever been before”.

The Doncaster-born rocker, 24, has recently played his first concerts since scoring his debut number one album in December with Weird! and is due to perform at Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend.

Speaking before a performance alongside the London Community Gospel Choir and visual artist Aries Moross, the singer, real name Dominic Harrison, voiced his excitement.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been incredible. I always describe it, to be back on stage, it’s where I truly belong.

“When you come to a Yungblud show, that’s when you really understand Yungblud. Because Yungblud isn’t me. It’s everything around it. It’s the future.

Yungblud (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I use this analogy, it’s like you step through a mirror and go to the other side. It’s like nowhere you’ve ever been before and I adore it.”

Yungblud said he would encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus or take other precautions before attending live shows.

He said: “Everything I radiate is you have your own choice to do what you want with your body and your head and your state of mind.

“But as I say, if you want to come into my show, you either have to be vaccinated or you have to have proof of a negative test because I don’t want anybody getting sick, I don’t want anybody getting hurt. That’s my main focus.

“Now, I’m saying I have been vaccinated. That’s my opinion. That’s my belief. But your belief is your belief and you do what you want with it.

“But I want everyone to be able to be safe, so you need to provide that you’ve had a negative PCR, negative lateral flow, natural immunity or vaccination.”

Yungblud arrives at Samsung KX in London ahead of his performance (David Parry/PA)

He added: “I would encourage people to be vaccinated, I would encourage people to be safe. This disease has brought the world to its knees and hurt and killed a lot of people.”

Yungblud suggested fans “go out, read about it, learn about it,” but added: “I would never push that on to anybody because it’s not my body.”

He performed at Samsung KX to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 devices.