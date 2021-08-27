Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Music

Music-lovers arrive for UK’s biggest metropolitan festival

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 7:35 pm
Nile Rodgers headlines on Sunday (David Jensen/PA)
Thousands of music-lovers have arrived for a weekend by the seaside at the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.

Victorious Festival has opened its gates on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, with acts during the weekend including Madness, Nile Rodgers, Manic Street Preachers, The Streets and Royal Blood.

The event returns after last year’s was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those attending are this year being asked to provide a negative lateral flow test or proof of double vaccination or natural immunity to gain entry.

The requirement prompted ex-Verve singer Richard Ashcroft to pull out last month from the three-day festival.

The festival organisers posted on Twitter: “Following extensive discussions about the measures we have put in place to reduce risk for visitors, artists, and workers at this year’s festival, Richard Ashcroft will no longer perform at the event.”

Ashcroft had previously pulled out of Sheffield’s Tramlines festival saying he would not appear at any event with restrictions.

Sunday night headliner Nile Rodgers, with his band Chic, has written, produced and performed on albums that have sold more than 500 million units, with hits for stars including Michael Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, Prince, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams.

Friday night is being headlined by ska-band Madness, famous for hits such as Our House, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love.

