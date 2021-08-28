Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

The Rolling Stones share video tribute to Charlie Watts

By Press Association
August 28, 2021, 4:22 am
The Rolling Stones have released a video tribute to Charlie Watts, following the drummer’s death aged 80 this week.

The world of rock and roll united to salute Watts after he died peacefully surrounded by his family at a London hospital on Tuesday.

His bandmates – Keith Richards, Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood – had shared their own tributes and now The Rolling Stones have posted a video to honour the late musician.

The two-minute clip, shared on social media, featured a montage of Watts from his almost 60-year career with the band, from the early days to modern tours.

He was seen smiling alongside Richards, Sir Mick and Wood.

In a throwback clip, Watts discussed being invited to join The Rolling Stones in 1963, admitting he thought they would only last a year before folding.

In another piece of footage, he tossed a drumstick into an adoring crowd after being labelled “The Wembley Whammer” by Sir Mick.

Throughout the montage, Watts, famously the most level-headed of the group, appeared smartly dressed in tailor-made suits – another of his hallmarks.

The tribute finished with an image of his drum kit with a “closed” sign hanging from it.

Charlie Watts
Charlie Watts died aged 80, leading to an outpouring of grief from the world of rock and roll (Joel Ryan/PA)

Richards, 77, used the same picture in his tribute following Watts’s death while Sir Mick, 78, opted for a smiling snap of his friend in his social media post.

Wood, 74, shared a picture of himself and Watts on Twitter, writing alongside it: “I love you my fellow Gemini – I will dearly miss you – you are the best.”

The Rolling Stones are due to embark on their 13-date No Filter tour in the US next month and a representative has confirmed it will still go ahead.

Watts was not set to take part while he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.

