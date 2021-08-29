Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Kanye West finally releases album Donda after months of delays

By Press Association
August 29, 2021, 7:16 pm
Kanye West (Ian West/PA)
Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Kanye West has finally released his long-awaited album Donda after months of delays.

The rapper, 44, launched the 27-track record on to streaming services after a number of promotional events that did not culminate in the release of new music.

The album, which was initially promised a year ago and has suffered multiple delays, features material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

West had said the record would arrive in July, then spent time living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where he had held a listening party, while working on completing the record.

At the most recent listening event in Chicago, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West made a show-stealing cameo, emerging from the audience in a wedding dress months after filing for divorce from the rapper.

West’s 10th studio record is named after his late mother.

The album, a follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King, features collaborators including Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kid Cudi and the late rapper Pop Smoke.

The track Jail, which is the second on the album, features Jay-Z.

At the recent listening event, West had replaced his verse on the track with one by DaBaby, who was recently criticised for homophobic comments made at a music festival.

West appeared to offer an explanation for DaBaby’s absence from the track with screenshots of text messages shared on Instagram.

One screenshot appears to be of a text conversation with one of his representatives, in which West is told that DaBaby’s manager has not cleared the cameo on Jail.

Another screenshot appears to be of text messages between West and DaBaby, in which West tells him the delay is preventing the album from coming out.

Another track, Jail pt 2, does feature a verse by DaBaby.

Both Jail and Jail pt2 give co-writing credit to Brian Warner, the real name of shock rocker Marilyn Manson, who has denied multiple allegations of sexual assault and who made a surprise appearance alongside West and DaBaby at the recent event in Chicago.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

