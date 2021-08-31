Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Johnny Rotten slams ‘dumbfounding’ court ruling on use of Sex Pistols songs

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 3:10 pm
Johnny Rotten (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Johnny Rotten (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Johnny Rotten has slammed a “dumbfounding” High Court ruling over the use of Sex Pistols music in a forthcoming television series.

Last week the group’s former frontman, real name John Lydon, was sued by the band’s drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones in order to allow their music to be used in the TV drama Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle.

The six-part series, which is being made by Disney and is due to air next year, is based on a 2016 memoir by Jones titled Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Sex Pistols court case
Johnny Rotten outside the High Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Judge Sir Anthony Mann found Cook and Jones were entitled to invoke “majority voting rules” against Rotten in relation to the use of Sex Pistols material in the series under the terms of a band member agreement (BMA).

However, Rotten criticised the move in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said: “I am the lead singer and songwriter, front man, image, the lot, you name it. I put it there.

“How is that not relevant? It is dumbfounding to me. It is so destructive to what the band is and so I fear that the whole project might be extremely negative.

Sex Pistols court case
Johnny Rotten (Yui Mok/PA)

“How can anyone think that this can proceed without consulting me and deal with my personal life in this, and my issues in this, without any meaningful contact with me before the project is announced to the world?

“I don’t think there are even words that I can put forward to explain quite how disingenuous this is.

“As I said in the lyrics of The Order Of Death: this is what you want, this is what you get.”

Lydon previously told the Sunday Times he thinks the series is the “most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”.

Sex Pistols court case
Paul Cook arrives at the Rolls Building at the High Court in London with his wife Jeni (Yui Mok/PA)

Cook and Jones have welcomed the High Court ruling.

In a joint statement previously issued to the PA news agency after the judgment was made public, they said: “We welcome the court’s ruling in this case.

“It brings clarity to our decision-making and upholds the band members’ agreement on collective decision-making.

“It has not been a pleasant experience, but we believe it was necessary to allow us to move forward and hopefully work together in the future with better relations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]