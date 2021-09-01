Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Celeste and Jon Batiste among Jazz FM Awards nominees

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 7:02 pm
Chart-topping singer Celeste is among the nominees at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards (Ian West/PA)
Chart-topping singer Celeste and Oscar-winning soul artist Jon Batiste are among the nominees at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises stars who have made a significant impact on the genre, according to organisers, and will celebrate the jazz community’s creativity during the pandemic.

American-British star Celeste, 27, is up for vocalist of the year alongside neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May and British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio.

Celeste
Batiste, an Oscar-winner for his work on the music for Pixar’s animated film Soul, is nominated for soul act of the year and is up against May and British star Omar.

Eric Bibb, Marcus Bonfanti and Ruthie Foster are the nominees for blues act of the year while Jas Kayser, Nathaniel Cross and Secret Night Gang are up for breakthrough act.

International jazz act of the year nominees are Christian McBride, Gary Bartz and Maria Schneider.

In the public vote categories, Batiste is up for album of the year for WE ARE, alongside Fergus McCreadie (Cairn), Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders (Promises), Matthew Halsall (Salute To The Sun), Nubya Garcia (SOURCE) and Sault (Untitled (Black Is)).

The UK jazz act of the year nominees are McCreadie, Archipelago and Emma-Jean Thackray.

The recipients of the special award categories – lifetime achievement award, gold award and impact award – are yet to be announced.

Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “We are of course delighted that the Jazz FM Awards will return in 2021 to celebrate the incredible level of innovation, creativity and joy that the global jazz community has to offer.

“Jazz has provided a lifeline for so many of us over the last year and a half and we look forward to bringing everyone together again for what is sure to be a very special occasion.”

The Jazz FM Awards 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music will take place at Under The Bridge in London on October 28.

