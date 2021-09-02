Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK’s biggest hit singles of the summer revealed

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 9:04 am
Olivia Rodrigo (John Marshall/PA)
Olivia Rodrigo’s track Good 4 U is the UK’s biggest hit of the summer, the Official Charts Company has said.

The song recorded 834,000 chart sales over the summer period, according to the company’s The Official Songs Of The Summer 2021 rankings.

Rodrigo’s song spent five weeks at number one, the longest run of any rock-influenced track since Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life 18 years ago.

She saw off competition from Ed Sheeran, who ranked second in the chart with Bad Habits.

His track spent nine weeks at number one and has recorded 812,000 chart sales since its release in July.

The Weeknd’s song Save Your Tears, which peaked at number two in the charts, came third in the overall rankings.

Heartbreak Anthem by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix was fourth, followed by Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin ranked sixth with I Wanna Be Your Slave, while Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by rapper Lil Nas X was seventh.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5
Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)

Body by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions came eighth, followed by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s song Stay, which was ninth.

Jonasu’s Black Magic ranked 10th.

Rodrigo also had Traitor (13), Deja Vu (18), Drivers Licence (27) and Favourite Crime (32) in the top 40.

The chart was created using streaming data and sales from more than 9,000 UK outlets.

