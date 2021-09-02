Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus: Everything came rushing back when we reunited

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 10:04 pm
Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from Abba (Yui Mok/PA)
Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson from Abba (Yui Mok/PA)

Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus has said “everything came rushing back like it was yesterday” when the band reunited in the studio to record their new album Voyage.

The Swedish band, who parted ways in 1982 after eight hit records together, have announced that their first new music in nearly 40 years will arrive in November.

They are also launching a digital concert show featuring “Abba-tar” versions of their younger selves, which will play at a purpose-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

Ulvaeus, 76, told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that things had felt natural when they began recording together again.

He said: “We knew that we had these bonds, obviously. We’d see each other every now and then, but it was especially clear when we were in the studio for the first time for this album, together, because that was so strange and wonderful at the same time.

“Everything came rushing back like it was yesterday. This was a very familiar, normal situation we were in, the four of us. Yeah. Okay. We’re recording. Like it was yesterday.

“I looked around and I looked into Agnetha’s eyes and Frida’s eyes and there was the same kind of feeling, the warmth and the friendship and the bonds, between us that, as you suddenly realise no one on earth has experienced this kind of relationship that we have because, thinking about it, it’s true, nobody else has.

Abba Voyage
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad also announced a digital concert show (Industrial Light and Magic/PA)

“Sadly, people die and they don’t stay on friendly terms for their whole lives, but we have. And I’m so incredibly happy for that.”

Ulvaeus also addressed Abba’s split in 1982 which came amid the end of Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s respective marriages.

Despite going their separate ways, the band never officially broke up.

Ulvaeus said: “We ended, and for creative reasons. We ended because we felt the energy was running out in the studio, because we didn’t have as much fun in the studio as we did this time.

“And that’s why we said, ‘Let’s go on a break’. And we never said, ‘This is it. We’ve split and we’ll never reunite again’. We never said that.

“We just said back then that we’d go on a break. And this break has now ended. Sounds strange…”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]