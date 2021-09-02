10cc star Graham Gouldman announces charity album project

10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman has announced an album of instrumental covers and asked fans to pay what they can for it.

The singer and guitarist, the only constant member of the art rock band, will release No Words Today on Friday in aid of the Help Musicians charity, which has been working during the pandemic to support music makers in need.

Gouldman, 75, covered what he considered to be “definitive recordings” for the album, including Peggy Lee’s version of The Folks Who Live On The Hill and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s cover of Summertime.

No Words Today by Graham Gouldman (Graham Gouldman/PA)

Resonator Rock is the sole original track to feature on the record, the title of which is a play on No Milk Today, the 1966 hit Graham wrote for Herman’s Hermits.

He said: “I decided to record some of my favourite songs reinterpreted as instrumentals.

“Some were tunes I’d known for years, which I would play for my own enjoyment, and others were songs I just loved.

“I wanted to pay homage to the writers, arrangers and artists who have gifted us with their musical genius.”

He added: “I wanted the proceeds of this album to go to the many musicians who have been so seriously affected financially by the Covid pandemic.

“Towards this end I have chosen Help Musicians as the charity to benefit from your donations.

“Please give generously. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I did making it.”

Salford-born Gouldman founded 10cc in 1972 with Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley and Lol Creme, going on to release hits including I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

From 1972 to 1978, 10cc scored five consecutive UK top 10 albums before suffering a decline in popularity and splitting in 1983. Members of the band have reunited in a variety of different formats over the years to tour and release music.

No Words Today is out on September 3 exclusively via Bandcamp.