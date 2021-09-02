Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

10cc star Graham Gouldman announces charity album project

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 12:02 am
Graham Gouldman (Graham Gouldman/PA)
Graham Gouldman (Graham Gouldman/PA)

10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman has announced an album of instrumental covers and asked fans to pay what they can for it.

The singer and guitarist, the only constant member of the art rock band, will release No Words Today on Friday in aid of the Help Musicians charity, which has been working during the pandemic to support music makers in need.

Gouldman, 75, covered what he considered to be “definitive recordings” for the album, including Peggy Lee’s version of The Folks Who Live On The Hill and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s cover of Summertime.

No Words Today by Graham Gouldman (Graham Gouldman/PA)

Resonator Rock is the sole original track to feature on the record, the title of which is a play on No Milk Today, the 1966 hit Graham wrote for Herman’s Hermits.

He said: “I decided to record some of my favourite songs reinterpreted as instrumentals.

“Some were tunes I’d known for years, which I would play for my own enjoyment, and others were songs I just loved.

“I wanted to pay homage to the writers, arrangers and artists who have gifted us with their musical genius.”

He added: “I wanted the proceeds of this album to go to the many musicians who have been so seriously affected financially by the Covid pandemic.

“Towards this end I have chosen Help Musicians as the charity to benefit from your donations.

“Please give generously. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I did making it.”

Salford-born Gouldman founded 10cc in 1972 with Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley and Lol Creme, going on to release hits including I’m Not In Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

From 1972 to 1978, 10cc scored five consecutive UK top 10 albums before suffering a decline in popularity and splitting in 1983. Members of the band have reunited in a variety of different formats over the years to tour and release music.

No Words Today is out on September 3 exclusively via Bandcamp.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal