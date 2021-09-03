Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Chart-topping grime rapper Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 1:20 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 2:20 pm
Dizzee Rascal real name Dylan Mills, arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dizzee Rascal real name Dylan Mills, arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into” Cassandra Jones and “pushing her to the floor” at a residential property in Streatham on June 8, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 36-year-old rapper behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me attended court wearing a suit and tie, and appeared to be talking on his mobile phone as he arrived.

His defence lawyer, Iskander Fernandez, said the rapper “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor”.

Dizzee Rascal’s manager, who “received a phone call when the altercation took place” will give evidence at the trial, along with his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Dawn Kirk, the court heard.

Dizzee Rascal court case
Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, leaves Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Metropolitan Police previously said Ms Jones reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Mills released his debut album Boy In Da Corner in 2003, and his seventh studio album, E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2020 list, and performed at festivals this August including Live at Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

The rapper was charged with assault by beating on August 2.

Mills, of Sevenoaks in Kent, has been released on conditional bail and will return to Croydon Magistrates’ Court for his trial on February 18 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]