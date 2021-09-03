Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Kanye West scores chart success with long-awaited album Donda

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 6:02 pm
Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Donda by Kanye West has gone straight to the top of the charts, earning the rapper his third UK number one album.

The sprawling 27-track album, which is named after West’s late mother, was initially promised a year ago and has suffered multiple delays.

It was finally released on Sunday and features material from controversial figures Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Donda earned 20,000 chart sales and secured about 33.4 million streams in its first week, according to the Official Charts Company.

His 10th studio album, it is his third number one after 2007’s Graduation and 2013’s Yeezus.

In the US, all of his albums apart from his 2004 debut The College Dropout have topped the charts.

Donda West was an English professor at Chicago State University who died in 2007 aged 58 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

Her death had a devastating impact on West, who as well as his latest album also named a creative content company after her.

Ed Sheeran file photo
Ed Sheeran remains atop the singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)

Maisie Peters’ debut album You Signed Up For This, which is released on Ed Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man, is at number two and Sour by Olivia Rodrigo drops to three.

Chvrches takes fourth place with Screen Violence while If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power by Halsey is at five.

Abba’s Gold – Greatest Hits album rises two spots to number 12 following the announcement of Voyage, the Swedish band’s first album of new music in nearly 40 years.

On the singles chart, Sheeran secured a 10th week at number one with Bad Habits with more than 8.8 million streams in the UK.

West also has three new entries from Donda – Hurricane at number seven, Jail at number 11 and Off The Grid at number 15.

