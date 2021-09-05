Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding: From talent show contestant to pop royalty

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 3:10 pm
Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Harding (Yui Mok/PA)

Sarah Harding became a household name as part of Girls Aloud but enjoyed success beyond pop as an actress and model.

The singer, who has died aged 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, found fame nearly two decades ago when she beat several thousand other entrants to win a place on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals.

It was on that show that she met bandmates Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh and launched Girls Aloud, going on to score four number one singles and two number one albums, with tracks including Sound Of The Underground, Love Machine and The Promise.

Celebrity Big Brother Final 2017
Sarah Harding won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

After disclosing her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2020, Harding remained in contact with her fans on social media, writing a memoir and sharing a 10-year-old unreleased track to raise money for the foundation where she was receiving treatment.

Harding, born in Ascot in Berkshire, rose to fame in 2002 as a contestant on Popstars: The Rivals.

Girls Aloud was created on the show and the group went on to score the Christmas number one that year with their debut single Sound Of The Underground.

The band went on to release five studio albums, two of which topped the Official Charts Company rankings.

In addition to her pop success, Harding enjoyed a varied career in acting and television.

Freefall BBC drama
Dominic Cooper as Dave and Sarah Harding as Sam in Freefall (Nick Wall/PA)

Some of her early credits include roles in the St Trinian’s films and BBC drama Freefall, opposite Dominic Cooper.

She also made a guest appearance in Coronation Street as Joni in 2015 and was subsequently invited back to feature in more episodes of the ITV soap.

In 2016 Harding made her stage debut in Ghost – The Musical at the New Wimbledon Theatre in south-west London.

In the same year she was forced to pull out of Channel 4’s reality ski show The Jump after rupturing a ligament.

She become the sixth celebrity to leave the show through injury.

In 2017 Harding was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and was crowned the winner.

She narrowly beat singer Amelia Lily, with Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson coming third.

Harding formed a relationship with fellow contestant Chad Johnson, but they reportedly split shortly after the programme concluded.

She was previously engaged to DJ Tom Crane and they announced the end of their four-year relationship in 2011.

Harding entered rehab shortly after their split and later openly discussed her struggle with alcohol.

She disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

On September 5 her mother Marie announced her death on Instagram and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”.

