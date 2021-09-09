Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Arlo Parks: From unknown talent to Mercury Prize winner

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 10:33 pm
Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks on stage (Matt Crossick/PA)
Singer and poet Arlo Parks has risen from bedroom producer to Mercury Prize winner and Generation Z spokeswoman in just two years.

The west London musician, 21, released her debut EP, titled Super Sad Generation, in April 2019.

Since then her profile has grown exponentially and 2020 saw her win the “one to watch” gong at the AIM Independent Music Awards and be named BBC Introducing’s artist of the year.

In August 2020, former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, shared a playlist of songs on Instagram that had inspired her during the recording of her Spotify podcast.

Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive Records/PA)

Parks, real name Anais Marinho, featured on the list alongside established artists such as Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.

She cites an eclectic mix of artists as her inspiration, including Harry Styles, Frank Ocean, Solange and Massive Attack.

Her acclaimed debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, was released in January and charted at number three behind Not Your Muse by Celeste and Money Can’t Buy Happiness by London rapper Fredo.

She booked an Airbnb in London to record the album and worked with the Los Angeles-based songwriter and producer, Gianluca Buccellati, remotely.

Critics praised the 12-track offering’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics and maturity.

Following her chart success she was booked as the music act on The Graham Norton Show singing her track, Caroline, and later appeared as the main guest on Later… With Jools Holland.

In May, she won the award for best new artist at the Brit Awards.

