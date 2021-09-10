Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Music

Drake beats Iron Maiden to secure his fourth number one album

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 6:32 pm
Drake (Ian West/PA)
Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake has secured his fourth number album in the UK, beating Iron Maiden to the top spot by only a small margin.

The Canadian rap superstar’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy, which has attracted mixed reviews from critics, earned 46,000 chart sales in its first week after being released online only.

Heavy metal veterans Iron Maiden lagged behind by only 1,200 units with their expansive and progressive rock-inspired 17th album Senjutsu.

Certified Lover Boy marks Drake’s fourth number one album in the UK, following Views (2016), Scorpion (2018) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020).

Kanye West, with who Drake has feuded in recent years, dropped from number one to three with his sprawling and delayed 10th album Donda.

British rapper Little Simz claimed number four with her Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, the biggest selling album in independent record shops this week.

Following the announcement of their first new music in 40 years, Abba’s Gold: Greatest Hits album, lifted seven places to number five – its highest position since August 2008.

Abba Voyage
Abba have recorded their first album in 40 years (Baillie Walsh/PA)

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran claimed an 11th consecutive week at number one and denied Drake double chart success.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, earned three spots in the top five – Girls Want Girls at two, Fair Trade at three and Champagne Poetry at five.

Abba also earned their first top 10 single in nearly 40 years, with new track Don’t Shut Me Down entering at number nine.

The last time the Swedish group appeared in the top 10 was with One Of Us in January 1982.

[[title]]

[[text]]

