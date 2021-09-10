Drake makes surprise appearance at Wireless Festival

Drake made a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London after his album Certified Lover Boy went to number one.

The Canadian rap superstar, 34, appeared on stage alongside headliner Future and the pair performed a five-song set including the live debut of their collaboration Way 2 Sexy.

The words “Hey Wireless, the boy is home” appeared on the main stage screens as the rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, made his first major concert appearance since before the pandemic.

Drake surprises fans at Wireless Festival (Jordan Curtis Hughes/PA)

He told the crowd at Crystal Palace in south London: “I miss you with all my heart. It’s been way too long, I forgot what this feels like.”

The performance also included the tracks Life Is Good, Laugh Now Cry Later, What’s Next and Nonstop.

“I would not have wanted my first show back to be anywhere other than Wireless,” he added.

Drake and Future on stage (Ben Awin/PA)

Skepta is due to headline Saturday night of the event, which celebrates grime, UK rap and hip hop, while US trio Migos will headline Sunday.

Friday saw Drake fend off competition from Iron Maiden to secure his fourth number album in the UK with Certified Lover Boy.

The Toronto-born star previously reached the top spot with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020).