Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Judge gives Wiley more time to prepare for court case

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:25 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 12:55 pm
Rapper Wiley, real name Richard Kylea Cowie, arrives at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Rapper Wiley, real name Richard Kylea Cowie, arrives at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London (Yui Mok/PA)

A judge has granted the rapper Wiley more time to apply for legal aid and speak to his lawyers in relation to allegations of assault and burglary at the home of a former kickboxer.

The performer, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, is accused of allegedly breaking in to a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, smashing plates and assaulting Ali Jacko.

Cowie, 42, of New Village Avenue, Poplar, east London, faces charges of assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.

Rapper Wiley (Yui Mok/PA)
Rapper Wiley (Yui Mok/PA)

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the hearing was adjourned until September 27 to allow him two weeks to speak to his solicitors.

No pleas were entered during Monday’s hearing.

Cowie, wearing white trainers, socks, shorts and a black jumper, represented himself during the short proceedings.

District judge Ross Johnson granted his request for an adjournment and gave him conditional bail ahead of the next hearing at the same court later this month.

The rapper had been using Mr Jacko’s recording studio before the pandemic.

Known as the Godfather of Grime, Cowie was made an MBE for services to music in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]