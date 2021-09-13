Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Alice Cooper and The Cult to co-headline UK tour next year

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 12:03 am
Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)
Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Alice Cooper and The Cult are to embark on a UK tour next year.

US rock star Cooper, 73, and UK rock band The Cult will co-headline the event, according to a statement.

The acts will perform six dates across May and June next year.

Motley Crue Final Tour
Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

They will perform at the Swansea Arena, The O2 in London, Manchester’s AO Arena and The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

They will also play the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, as well as Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

Attendees can expect “a dark, twisted trip through goth, psychedelia, macabre theatre and straight up rock anthems when these two giants take to the stage”, according to a statement.

Earlier this year Cooper’s new album Detroit Stories peaked at number four in the UK album chart.

The Cult last released an album in 2016 with Hidden City, which peaked at 19 in the chart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]