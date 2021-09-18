Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Courteney Cox poses for pictures with fans at Isle of Wight festival

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 10:47 pm
(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)
(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)

Friends star Courteney Cox has been pictured at the Isle of Wight festival taking selfies with fans.

The actress, who played Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom, attended the music event with her partner Johnny McDaid, the keyboard and guitar player in Snow Patrol, who are Saturday night’s headliners.

Ahead of the set, the 57-year-old posed for selfies with revellers and festival staff.

(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)

Earlier in the week, she posted a picture of herself and McDaid, 45, on Instagram in which she held an “access all areas” pass for the band.

The couple were introduced by Ed Sheeran and began a relationship in 2013, becoming engaged but later breaking off their engagement while remaining a couple.

Cox was previously married to her Scream co-star David Arquette for 14 years and the pair share a 17-year-old daughter, Coco.

(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)

Duran Duran are due to close the festival on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ronan Keating delivered a surprise set at The Old Mout stage, performing Life Is A Rollercoaster and Sir Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl.

The Script, Supergrass, Imelda May and Razorlight also feature on the line-up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal