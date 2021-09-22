Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Tori Amos: I realised I don’t need to feel like ‘supermum’ every day

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 6:55 pm
Tori Amos (Desmond Murray/PA)
Tori Amos (Desmond Murray/PA)

Tori Amos says she discovered the “power” to write her new album by accepting her vulnerabilities and realising she does not need to feel like a “supermum” every day.

The American singer-songwriter, who lives in Cornwall with her sound engineer husband Mark Hawley, said there were days during the creative process where she felt she had “nothing more to give”.

However, the 58-year-old mother-of-one said she was inspired by the “muse” to persevere.

(Desmond Murray/PA)

Her upcoming 16th album, Ocean To Ocean, due for release on October 29 via Decca, was inspired by her lockdown in Cornwall and the lack of control she felt over her own life.

She told the PA news agency: “You might be in a powerless place when you listen to (the album). I was in a powerless place when I began it. Because what is power? What is that?

“You have to be really brutal about the definition of that because power can’t be having power over somebody else, or because everybody wants you.

“When the champagne is flowing everybody is there blowing smoke in every orifice you have got. If that makes you feel powerful, it might – but it is a charlatan’s game my friend.

“When you are middle-aged and you are not able to hold things together, even if it is for a week, or a few weeks, and go: ‘God, I’m just going to sit in this chair because I’ve got nothing more to give – I have got to find it’.

“And I think the muses were very much, ‘OK, so the only way to find it is to be in your vulnerability, where you don’t feel like supermum this week’.”

She added: “People are always talking about, ‘What’s power?’ I say power is being able to say, ‘I’m on my knees’. That is power, although it’s not the type of definition you would think.”

Amos, who has repeatedly delayed her tour in support of the album due to the pandemic, said live performers had been “grieving” for their lost shows.

She said: “I think most musicians and live theatre people will tell you that when you are in the thick of kicking the can down the road there is a level of grieving because you just go, ‘when is this going to end?’”

Ocean To Ocean is released via Decca Records on October 29.

