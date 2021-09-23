Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Teletubbies reunite for new album ahead of 25th anniversary

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 2:38 am
Teletubbies (© 2021 DHX Worldwide Limited dba WildBrain/PA)
Teletubbies (© 2021 DHX Worldwide Limited dba WildBrain/PA)

The Teletubbies have reunited ahead of their 25th anniversary to release a new album – going head to head with Coldplay in the charts.

The popular children’s TV characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, will celebrate the milestone in 2022.

The new album, Ready, Steady, Go!, will feature 10 songs, including the title track single and Peekaboo, which are due to be released on September 25.

Teletubbies
The new album Ready, Steady, Go! will feature 10 tracks (© 2021 DHX Worldwide Limited dba WildBrain/PA)

The Teletubbies will release eight singles and their accompanying music videos every subsequent Saturday, with the full album available from October 15.

The release will see them go head to head with Coldplay in the charts, as the band release their ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres on the same day.

It could also reignite a 1990s chart battle with the Spice Girls, who are due to release a greatest hits compilation, Spice 25, two weeks later on October 29 to mark their own 25th anniversary.

The girl group beat the pop hit Teletubbies Say “Eh-oh!” to the Christmas number one spot in 1997 with their song Too Much.

The Teletubbies’ hit single, from their 1998 compilation Teletubbies – The Album, remained in the top 100 for 41 weeks and has sold more than 1.3 million copies.

The original children’s TV series aired from March 1997 to February 2001, with a revival airing from November 2015 to October 2018.

They also released an album, Big Hugs, in 2017 with music from the new series.

The series, in which the characters say “Eh Oh” and sport antennae on their heads, was designed to encourage young children to watch television creatively and to “nurture childhood development”.

They have recently made headlines after asking Lil Nas X on Twitter if they could feature on his next album, accompanied by images of the character photoshopped on to his album cover.

The US rapper, 22, replied: “alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal