Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Marty Wilde ‘feeling wonderful’ after coronavirus booster jab

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 11:27 pm
Marty Wilde (Ian West/PA)
Rock and roll star Marty Wilde has received a booster vaccine, saying: “I feel great, I feel wonderful.”

The singer, who scored a string of hits in the 50s and 60s with songs such as Teenager In Love, was given the jab in Stevenage on Thursday.

The 82-year-old thanked the medical staff and urged others to accept the booster if they are offered it.

Marty Wilde after having his booster jab (Handout/PA)

Speaking following his appointment, Wilde said: “I believe in life that you have got to give things your best shot. This is the best shot that I have had, because I have just had my booster injection to help me fight Covid.

“I recommend that everyone who can possibly have it done have it done. I feel great, I feel wonderful and I have just had it done.

“The staff are fantastic. Let’s make this country strong and great and we can do that by being fit.”

London-born Wilde, whose real name is Reginald Smith, was among the first celebrities to have the jab in December 2020.

The singer and guitarist’s daughter Kim found fame in 1981 with Kids In America.

Dame Joan Collins also recently received a coronavirus booster vaccine, joking that: “Diamonds may be forever, but the vaccine is a life saver.”

Booster jabs are being offered as part of a ramped-up vaccine effort across England, with 1.5 million people to be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service.

