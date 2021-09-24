Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Whitehall addresses his future as host of the Brit Awards

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 12:05 pm
Jack Whitehall during the Brit Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Jack Whitehall has announced he is stepping down as host of the Brit Awards after four years in the role.

The comedian and actor, 33, said he was “handing on the baton” and would instead be filming another project in the US.

His replacement was not immediately announced.

Whitehall tweeted: “Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year.

“Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve.”

Across his four ceremonies, Whitehall earned a reputation for poking fun at the celebrities in attendance, with his sharpest jibes aimed at girl group Little Mix and singer Ollie Murs.

His announcement came as the awards announced it is to return to London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 8 and will be broadcast on ITV.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Little Mix at the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Polydor Records co-president Tom March will also take over as chairman of the Brit Committee for 2022 under Universal Music UK’s third year at the helm.

Last year’s event marked the return of live music to the O2 Arena after more than a year.

It featured an audience of 4,000 people as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme, with 2,500 tickets gifted to key workers from the Greater London area.

