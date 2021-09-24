Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Ellie Goulding says she has found ‘huge sense of camaraderie among new mums’

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 6:47 pm
Ellie Goulding (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ellie Goulding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ellie Goulding has said motherhood is “surreal” but she has found a “huge sense of camaraderie among new mums”.

The musician, 34, welcomed her first child with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling in April.

A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed he is called Arthur Ever Winter Jopling and revealed he was born on April 29.

Goulding discussed her experience of motherhood in an interview with Tatler magazine and will appear on the front cover of its November issue.

She said: “It’s just surreal. But when I have moments of anxiety, I go back to the billions of women who have been in the same situation, so I try to be totally pragmatic about it.”

The singer added: “There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breast-feeding, and just figuring it all out.

“It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that.”

She said she has been swapping tips with her friend and fellow new mother Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to a baby boy called August in February.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot at York Minster in August 2019.

She later announced she was expecting her first child through a magazine photoshoot while seven-and-a-half months pregnant.

“Most of my friends and family were shocked. It wasn’t on the cards, but it wasn’t off the cards either – we’d had such a wonderful first year of marriage,” she said.

“I didn’t tell anyone but then I got to a point when I was ready for people to know.”

The singer will embark on a short UK tour this October playing songs from her fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, which was released in 2020.

She added: “With Brexit, it was just too hard to guarantee things in Europe, and it’s not coinciding with an album as the album came out last year.

“But I just really wanted to perform those songs live.”

Read the full interview in Tatler.

[[title]]

[[text]]

