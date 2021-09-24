Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Music

Lil Nas X denied number one with Montero

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 7:29 pm
Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)
Lil Nas X (Yui Mok/PA)

Drake has denied Lil Nas X his first number one album.

The Old Town Road star was on course to top the charts with his debut Montero but lost out to the Canadian rapper by a small margin, according to the Official Charts Company.

Drake’s sixth album Certified Lover Boy rebounded three spots to reclaim number one, with fewer than 500 chart sales separating the pair.

Wireless Festival
Drake makes a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival in London (Jordan Curtis Hughes/LD Communications/PA)

Lil Nas X, 22, is a two-time Grammy winner and one of the most prominent LGBT figures in pop since the release of viral hit Old Town Road in December 2018.

His debut album, which features guest appearances from Doja Cat, Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, was released on Friday last week to critical acclaim.

Olivia Rodrigo rises to number three with Sour while Doja Cat is at four with Planet Her.

New at number five is rapper Tion Wayne with his debut record Green With Envy, landing ahead of Bob Dylan’s Springtime In New York – Bootleg 16 at six.

Springtime In New York is Dylan’s 41st top 10 album and claims the most physical sales of the week.

On the singles chart, Ed Sheeran earns a second week at number one with Shivers.

