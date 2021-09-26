Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster dies aged 72

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 1:04 pm
The original members of Status Quo, front from left, Rick Parfitt, Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster and John Coghlan, rear (Steve Parsons/PA)
Status Quo founding member Alan Lancaster has died aged 72, the band’s manager has confirmed.

The bassist achieved international success with the group during the 60s and 70s with hits including Rockin’ All Over The World and Whatever You Want.

Status Quo singer Francis Rossi labelled Lancaster as an “integral” part of their sound as he paid tribute to the musician.

Lancaster, who was born in Peckham, south London, in 1949, last toured with the band in 2014.

The musician, who had reportedly been living in Australia, also performed with bands The Bombers and The Party Boys.

Rossi said in a statement: “I am so sorry to hear of Alan’s passing.

“We were friends and colleagues for many years and achieved fantastic success together as the Frantic Four alongside Rick Parfitt and John Coghlan.

“Alan was an integral part of the sound and the enormous success of Status Quo during the 60s and 70s.

“Although it is well documented that we were estranged in recent years, I will always have very fond memories of our early days together and my condolences go to Dayle and Alan’s family.”

Rossi and Lancaster first began performing together in the 1960s under a number of different band names before settling on Status Quo.

Status Quo
Front from left, Status Quo musicians Rick Parfitt, Francis Rossi, Alan Lancaster, and John Coghlan, rear (Steve Parsons/PA)

The group went on to have four UK number one albums, according to the Official Charts Company.

Status Quo manager Simon Porter said: “This is such sad news and my sincere condolences go out to Dayle and the family.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be able to reunite the original line-up for two sell-out tours in 2013/2014 and to give Status Quo Frantic Four fans a final legacy and such a lasting memory.

“Although Alan was not in the best of health even then, he got through the tours with determination and grit and was a pleasure to work with.”

