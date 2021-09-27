Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Lewis Capaldi to headline Isle of Wight festival in 2022

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 8:26 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 9:14 am
Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)
Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie, Kasabian, Pete Tong and Muse are the headline acts who will take to the stage at the Isle of Wight festival in 2022.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Rudimental and Tom Grennan will also perform at the event, which will run from June 16 to 19 next year.

The festival returned to Seaclose Park in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel Richie
Singer Lionel Richie will perform at the festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

The 2021 festival was pushed back from the regular slot in June to September and featured artists including Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran.

Capaldi and Richie will headline the 2022 festival on the Friday night, while Kasabian and DJ Pete Tong, who will be joined by the Heritage Orchestra for Ibiza classics, will perform on Saturday.

Devon rockers Muse will close the festival on Sunday night.

Muse
Muse will close the festival (Ian West/PA)

The 2022 instalment will also feature performances from Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays, Mavis Staples, UB40 ft Ali Campbell & Astro, The Proclaimers and The Coral, with more names to be announced.

Festival promoter John Giddings, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better return to the island this year: we had sunshine all weekend and some fantastic performances.

“We’re already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced today can’t wait to come and entertain us over June 16-19 2022.”

