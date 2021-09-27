Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Music

Indie newcomers The Lathums could score number one album

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 6:58 pm
The Lathums performing on stage at a music festival in Sefton Park in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)
Indie band The Lathums are on course to reach the top of the charts with their debut album.

The first full-length release from the Wigan group, How Beautiful Life Can Be, is 3,700 chart sales ahead of its closest rival in the Official Charts Company’s midweek update.

It has been a breakout year for the quartet in which they have won praise from artists including Paul Weller, Sir Elton John and Tim Burgess.

How Beautiful Life Can Be, produced by The Coral frontman James Skelly, sits ahead of Bright Magic by experimental band Public Service Broadcasting, who may score their highest-charting record yet.

At number three is Canadian rap superstar Drake with Certified Lover Boy while Natalie Imbruglia enters at number four with Firebird, her first album of new music in more than a decade.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is expected to end the week at number five.

