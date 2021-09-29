Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Cardi B makes red carpet return three weeks after giving birth

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 11:50 am
Cardi B returned to the red carpet just three weeks after giving birth (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cardi B returned to the red carpet just three weeks after giving birth (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cardi B has made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth at Paris Fashion Week.

The hip-hop star, who welcomed her second child earlier this month, attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in the French capital.

The 28-year-old wore a piece from the French fashion designer’s 1995 couture collection – a dramatic red-sequinned dress, cape and a ring of crimson feathers framing her face.

A second shot showed her without the cape and showcased a pair of matching red, elbow-length gloves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal