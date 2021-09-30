Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Mick Jagger says it will be ‘difficult’ for Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 6:11 pm
Charlie Watts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Charlie Watts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Mick Jagger has said it will be “very difficult” for The Rolling Stones to carry on without former bandmate Charlie Watts.

The drummer died in hospital last month aged 80.

Sir Mick, 78, the band’s frontman, reflected on the challenges of continuing without the late drummer in an interview with Apple Music.

Rolling Stones gig
Sir Mick Jagger (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said that without Watts “it’s going to be very difficult” for the band.

“It seems like only yesterday that I was in the studio with Charlie, joshing around,” he added.

“It’s just so weird and then very sad.”

Watts urged the group to go ahead with their upcoming No Filter tour, according to Sir Mick.

He said he is “glad” the tour is going ahead, adding: “I know Charlie wanted us to do it. I think the audience wants to do it. They seem to.

Charlie Watts death
Charlie Watts (Joel Ryan/PA)

“And of course it’s different, and of course, in some ways it’s sad and so on.

“But I mean, you just go out there and rock out and you feel better, and it’s very cathartic.

“So I think it’s really good.”

The Rolling Stones have previously shown “resilience in the face of adversity”, Sir Mick said.

“And we’ve had ups and downs, mostly ups, to be honest,” he said.

“We’ve had adversity, and this was probably one of the most difficult ones.”

