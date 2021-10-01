Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dave Grohl recalls meeting that helped him move on after Kurt Cobain’s death

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:30 pm
Dave Grohl during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dave Grohl has recalled the moment a chance meeting with a hitchhiker helped him move on after Kurt Cobain’s death.

Nirvana frontman Cobain took his own life in 1994 aged 27 at the height of his band’s fame, prompting shock and grief among fans of the pioneering grunge outfit.

Drummer Grohl went on to find international success with his own band Foo Fighters, in which he both plays guitar and sings.

Kurt Cobain death anniversary
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, he recalled his emotional response to losing Cobain.

He said: “The three and half years I was in the band was a lifetime.

“So much changed in that time, not just in music but in the world.

“It was a beautiful time, a renaissance, and an emotional awaking when people felt it was OK to be themselves.

“It was amazing.

“When Kurt died and it all ended I didn’t know what to do with my life.

“I couldn’t listen to music anymore because it hurt too much so I tried to escape and went to Ireland to soul search.

“I was trying to figure out my life when I picked up a hitchhiker who was wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt and I thought, ‘Even in this remote place I can’t outrun life’.

“So I went home and started over with the Foo Fighters.

“I needed to survive and get on with life.”

Grohl is preparing the publish his memoir The Storyteller on October 5 in which he shares tales from his time in Nirvana as well as anecdotes about David Bowie, Iggy Pop and Sir Paul McCartney.

It will also detail his childhood in Washington DC and how he left home at 18 in hope of seeing the world.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.45pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

