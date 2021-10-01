Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Chart-topping rap star Nines jailed after admitting plot to import cannabis

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 5:12 pm
Rapper Nines, real name Courtney Freckleton (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Chart-topping rapper Nines has been jailed for 28 months for importing 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

The musician, real name Courtney Freckleton, 31, was known as “Big Boss” by his fellow conspirators in the large-scale cannabis importing operation.

The father of two used the encrypted messaging service Encrochat to message an unknown exporter who used the handle “MicroBird” to arrange shipments of cannabis, which they referred to as “Cali”.

Some of the cannabis was imported inside boilers brought into the UK from Poland, the court heard.

Nines, who last year topped the UK album chart with his third studio release Crabs In A Bucket, appeared at Harrow Crown Court in north-west London on Friday alongside Jason Thompson, 35.

Nines, of Barbican, central London, and Thompson, of Barnet, north London, admitted conspiracy to import the class B drug cannabis into the UK from Poland and Spain and conspiracy to transfer criminal cash between March 10 and July 3 last year.

Judge Rosa Dean sentenced each to 28 months in prison, saying: “What a waste of all of that talent, to be sat in Wormwood Scrubs.”

The plot involved one successful importation and a second attempted one, with a total amount of 28kg, the court heard.

Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said the money laundering charge related to a £98,000 debt, the value of the drugs, and the use of Bitcoin to buy the cannabis.

The men were arrested in June in police raids across London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, in an operation following on from the infiltration of Encrochat.

Jason Thompson
Jason Thompson (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The network, used by thousands of criminals internationally, was brought down by law enforcement last year after being hacked by French investigators.

Nines has previously been imprisoned for 18 months for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Nines, originally from Harlesden, north-west London, was named best hip-hop act at the Mobo Awards last year.

His chart-topping third album, which beat heritage metal band Metallica to number one on its release, secured album of the year, seeing off competition from Stormzy, J Hus, Lianne La Havas and Mahalia.

