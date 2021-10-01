Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

The Lathums top albums chart with debut release

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 6:02 pm
The Lathums performing on stage (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Lathums performing on stage (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Lathums have topped the UK albums chart with their debut release How Beautiful Life Can Be.

The Wigan indie band’s album came straight in at number one in the Official Charts Company rankings.

They saw off competition from Public Service Broadcasting and Drake to land the top spot.

The Lathums frontman Alex Moore said: “We’re four friends from Wigan who just love making music and are at number one with our debut album, it’ll take a while for this one to sink in.

“It proves what’s possible for young, British artists with a pure-at-heart ambition to reach people with songs like ours, making friends every step along the way and finding that dreams can come true.

“How Beautiful Life Can Be is about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end.

“Today our smiles couldn’t be any wider. Thank you.”

Public Service Broadcasting, another indie band, came in at number two with Bright Magic.

Rapper Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, which topped last week’s chart, now sits third.

Top Boy UK Premiere – London
Drake (Ian West/PA)

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo is fourth followed by Lil Nas X’s Montero in fifth.

In the singles chart, Ed Sheeran’s track Shivers has held on to the top spot from last week.

Cold Heart by Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa is second, while My Universe by Coldplay and BTS is third.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is fourth, followed by Central Cee track Obsessed With You in fifth.

