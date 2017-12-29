Suranne Jones – No plans for more Doctor Foster

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones has said there are “no plans” for a third series of the hit drama.

The actress, who plays Gemma Foster in the family drama written by Mike Bartlett, said she already has commitments to other projects throughout 2018.

Suranne Jones as Doctor Foster (Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC)

The second series ended with Gemma saving her ex-husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) from suicide before discovering her son has run away.

Asked if there will be a third series, she told The Graham Norton Show: “There are no plans because everyone is busy and I am working all of next year so I just don’t know.”

There was almost two years between the series one finale and the premiere of series two in September and Jones said she could not have anticipated the fan reaction.

Simon (Bertie Carvel) and Gemma (Suranne Jones) in Doctor Foster (Drama Republic/Laurence Cendrowicz)

She said: “It just went crazy. I’ve never done a show before where people got so behind it.

“You couldn’t binge watch it so I think it had that ‘water cooler’ effect and people loved it.

“People are quite disappointed that I am quite nice when they meet me and not mad like my character.”

However, she said the enthusiasm of fans has led to some awkward encounters when she is out in public.

She told the chat show: “I was walking in the woods with my two-year-old just after the hate sex scene aired and we are singing and picking up sticks when we passed some people who wanted to stop and chat about the scene. And, I’m like, ‘Perhaps not right now.’”

