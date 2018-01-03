Tributes paid to Corrie actress Doreen Keogh following her death aged 91

Tributes have been paid following the death of actress Doreen Keogh – Coronation Street’s first barmaid.

The Daily Mirror said that the actress, who played Rovers Return barmaid Concepta Regan and first appeared in the soap’s fifth episode in 1960, died at the age of 91.

John Whiston, ITV Studios’ creative director, said in a statement: “All at Coronation Street are sad to hear about the death of Doreen Keogh.

“There have been many barmaids in the Rovers over the years, dispensing pints and wisdom in equal measure.

“But Doreen played the first and so has a unique place not just in the history of the show but in the affection of all who watch The Street.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the passing of a wonderful person. And together with our audience we also mourn the passing of a very special actor.”

The Dublin-born actress also played Mary Carroll in The Royle Family and enjoyed roles in Father Ted, Cold Feet, Crossroads and Z Cars.

Sorry to hear that Doreen Keogh has https://t.co/NtW1FCdAHK of my first acting jobs was with her at the Chesterfield Civic. I remember she was a big telly star by then and she was very kind to me. Gawd bless her. — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) January 3, 2018

Actor John Challis, best known as Boycie in the sitcom Only Fools And Horses, paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “Sorry to hear that Doreen Keogh has died.

“One of my first acting jobs was with her at the Chesterfield Civic. I remember she was a big telly star by then and she was very kind to me. Gawd bless her.”

Actor Con O’Neill wrote: “Many years ago Doreen Keogh played my mum in a movie. She was a profoundly good actress and a lovely women….. funny, sharp, decent and kind. Well played you beauty. RIP.”

Many years ago Doreen Keogh played my mum in a movie. She was a profoundly good actress and a lovely women….. funny, sharp, decent and kind. Well played you beauty. RIP x pic.twitter.com/wEwxbhXcSD — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) January 2, 2018

Actor Dave Dutton wrote: “RIP Doreen Keogh, Coronation Street‘s first barmaid who I worked with on Cutting It. A very lovely lady with an amazing CV in television, stage and film.”

RIP Doreen Keogh, Coronation Street ‘s first barmaid who I worked with on Cutting It. A very lovely lady with an amazing CV in television, stage and film. pic.twitter.com/VqIaBkiFhT — Dave Dutton Actor (@DaveDuttonUK) January 2, 2018

Writer and producer Daran Little wrote: “Saddened to hear of the passing of the lovely Doreen Keogh, a wonderful actress whose delightful laugh I’ll never forget. Not many Coronation Street originals left now.”

Saddened to hear of the passing of the lovely Doreen Keogh, a wonderful actress whose delightful laugh I’ll never forget. Not many Coronation Street originals left now. — Daran Little (@DaranLittle) January 2, 2018

The Daily Mirror said that the actress died in hospital in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland, on New Year’s Eve after a long illness, and is survived by her husband Jack Jenner.