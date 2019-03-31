Sophie Turner: Kit Harington was paid more than me but I’m happy with that

Sophie Turner has said her Game Of Thrones co-star Kit Harington was paid more than her for the epic TV series – but he did more work.

Heartthrob Harington plays Jon Snow while Turner is Sansa Stark in the big budget TV drama.

Asked about equal pay, the actress, 23, told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline.

The cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Richard Phibbs)

“And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots and I didn’t have that many.

“I was like, ‘You know what… you keep that money.’”

The British actress, who stars on the May cover of the magazine, said she does not boast traditional Hollywood looks.

“Everyone can see what I’m really like in Game Of Thrones. I have a big nose and tiny little eyes and a double chin and that’s OK. I’m learning to love my bumpy nose,” she said.

“People don’t seem to like me blonde,” the former redhead added of her new hair colour.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Ian West/PA)

Turner also revealed she is planning a small wedding to fiance and singer Joe Jonas.

“We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she said of how they met.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.

“He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

Turner described filming the final Game Of Thrones series as “like a death in the family”, adding: “I’m losing the character I’ve played so long.”

The May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from Thursday.